|
|
Stephanie Glenee Wordelman, of Riverwood in Port Charlottte, FL, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020 at the Pillars Hospice Home in Oakdale, MN after a short stay. The hospice stay followed a courageous 9 month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia involving a stem cell transplant at the University of Minnesota BMT. She was born in Minneapolis on April 24, 1947 to Francis (Fritz) and Audrey Tyra. She grew up playing and working in her father's grocery stores and was known for her habit of eating the frosting off the frosted donuts without telling anyone. She lived on Lake Minnetonka during her high school years and graduated from Mound High School in 1965. After attending college for a year at the University of Minnesota she decided to go flying and spent 18 years as a flight attendant for North Central, Republic, and Northwest Airlines. After a brief retirement she spent another 16 years as a corporate flight attendant for IDS and American Express Financial Advisors.
Stephanie lived and loved life to the fullest. She was happiest when surrounded with her family and friends. She loved entertaining at their lake home on Upper Whitefish Lake and couldn't wait for summer and all the holidays to show up so she could begin her art projects with the grandchildren. Stephanie became a Florida resident in 2011 and began another social life by surrounding herself with a whole new group of friends. Stephanie was also known for volunteering her time with cancer and other fund raising efforts. She loved shopping and decorating not only her home but helping others decorate theirs as well. Stephanie continued to spend summers at their lake and enjoy boating, golf and entertaining family. Christmas at the lake was an every other year special event and featured a new event each time whether it involved a day at the spa, sleigh rides, dog sled rides, or ice fishing. Always something new and fun. She and Todd loved to travel and were fortunate to visit a lot of interesing places, but being with family trumped everything else.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her parents, Fritz and Audrey Trya, her siblings, Rhonda Breitenbach and Franceen Tyra. She is survived by her husband of 36 years Todd, her two stepchildren, Erik Wordelman and Sarah (John) Roehrich, and grandchildren Erin Wordelman, Mason Wordelman, Laura Roehrich, and Jack Roehrich. She is also surivived by her special nephews Zach Breitenbach, Troy (Beth) Breitenbach, and Lance (Holly) Breitenbach.
She will be greatly missed by all who met her and knew her and especially by her family. There will be a celebration of life in April at Riverwood in Port Charlotte as well as a memorial service at 12:00 Noon, Monday, May 18, with visitation 1/2 hour prior at the Lakewood Memorial Chapel, 3600 Hennepin Ave. So., Mpls. Memorials preferred to The Pillars Hospice Home in Oakdale, MN or Be the Match.
www.Washburn-McReavy.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 21, 2020