Steve Gilbertson, 67 of Minnetonka, MN died April 30 from complications associated with mesothelioma.

Steve spent his first 32 years in and around Kathryn and Valley City, ND, graduating from high school in 1970. He was a master craftsman and built beautiful homes in North Dakota, Alaska, California and Minnesota. His attention to detail was unmatched and he loved to put special touches to the homes he built and remodeled. Steve and his former wife Nancy moved to Minnetonka in 1995 and that is where he finally settled down. He continued to build and became known in his neighborhood as the "go-to- guy" when things went wrong or needed fixing. He loved wildlife and always had corn and sunflower seeds to feed the deer, ducks and turkeys that wandered through his yard, and his bird feeders were always full. Steve loved a story and his blue eyes sparkled as he recounted his adventures. And he had many.

Steve was surrounded by family in the end and will be missed by his many friends. Burial is planned at the Waldheim Church in Kathryn and a Celebration of Life will be held in Minnetonka in August.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store