|
|
Steven G. Larson, 68, of Litchville, ND, passed away September 14, 2019 at the V.A. Healthcare System, Fargo, ND.
Steven Gordon, son of Gordon and Dora (Vondergeest) Larson, was born on April 4, 1951 at Jamestown, ND. He grew up and attended school in Valley City, ND and graduated from Valley City High School. Steve served his country in the U.S Army flying Cobra helicopters in Vietnam. After his honorable discharge, he attended Devils Lake College for architectural/drafting. He graduated from Devils Lake College and then moved, married, and had three children Blair, Pamela and Christopher. In 2003, he married Terry Snyder in South Dakota. They moved back to North Dakota in 2010 and lived on a farmstead near Litchville, ND.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his father Gordon and brother Kirk. He is survived by his mother Dora; his sister and brother in-law Starr and Ron Koble, nephew Shad Koble; his children Blair, Pam and Christopher; his wife Terry Snyder/Larson and his stepdaughter Nichole.
A graveside committal service with military honors will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Zion Free Lutheran Cemetery near Valley City. Memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Sept. 17, 2019