Resources More Obituaries for Tammy Prischmann Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tammy Prischmann

Obituary Condolences Flowers Tammy (Heimbuch) Prischmann, 55, of Fargo, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Tammy Kay Heimbuch was born October 29, 1963 at Valley City, ND, the daughter of Gust and Clara (Groven) Heimbuch. She was raised on a farm near Oriska, ND, attended kindergarten through 10th grade in Oriska and graduated from Oak Grove High School - Fargo - in 1982. Tammy attended NDSU for 2 years and graduated from Valley City State in 1986 with a business degree. She married Jeff Prischmann, November 7, 1987, at First Lutheran Church in Fargo. She was employed for a time at the Credit Union and then from 1999, until pancreatic cancer forced her retirement in 2018, Tammy worked in the mental health division of the Veterans Administration in Fargo.

Tammy truly celebrated the "dash" in her life-that is, the time between her birth and the day she went to be with the Lord. She loved being outdoors, spending time at Pelican Lake, walking, gardening, cooking and participating in family activities. She also enjoyed reminiscing of growing up on the farm, school and spending time with her friends and family. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church – North and had been a part of Beginning Experience and cancer support groups. Mark Fleming, her significant other, was with her in Rochester and will remain close to her family. His help and support was truly a Godsend for Tammy.

She will be forever loved and treasured by her daughters: Courtney Kay and Kaitlyn Claire Prischmann both of Fargo; significant other: Mark Fleming of Fargo; siblings: Thomas (Kathy) Heimbuch of Cogswell, ND, Deanna (Donn) Olson of South Bend, IN, Jack (Angel) Heimbuch of Verndale, MN and Russell (Vicki) Heimbuch of Pelican Rapids, MN; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Gust and Clara.

Tammy's family would like to thank Roger Maris Cancer Center and the Mayo Clinic for their care and comfort. And many thanks to all her friends and co-workers for their support. You brightened her days.

Memorial Donations may be made to Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center – Fargo, ND, Mayo Clinic – Rochester, MN or The .

Funeral Services: 1 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Hope Lutheran – North.

Visitation 6 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Prayer Service Sunday, May 5th at West

Burial will be in Bang Cemetery, rural Portland, ND

West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center

westfuneralhome.com Published in Valley City Times-Record on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries