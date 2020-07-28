Teresa Rieger-Borud away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at CHI Mercy Hospital, Valley City, ND under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley. She was born in Fargo, ND October 3, 1963 to Vincent and Lois Rieger. Teresa grew up in Fargo and received her education there. She moved to Washington and eventually moved back to Valley City.
Teresa is survived by her mother Lois Belling, Fargo, ND; three sons, Rick Envick, Justin Curtis, and Shane Curtis all of Fargo; a daughter, Cody (Darius) Graves, Colorado; two granddaughters, Aubrey, Colorado and Rosa, Fargo; one grandson, Joshua, Alabama; her sisters, Sue Simonson (P.W.), Fargo, Sandi (Bob) Schwartz, Marion, ND; brother, Brad (Connie) Schmidt, Iowa; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Teresa is preceded in death by her father, paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents and one brother.
A memorial service for Teresa will be held 10:30 am, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City, ND. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com