Terry Corwin, age 68, of Valley City, ND, died Monday, June 24th at her lake home in Dent, MN under Hospice of the Red River Valley Care. A celebration of Terry's life will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 10th at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the church. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM Tuesday, July 9th at the church. Inurnment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Fargo, ND.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from June 27 to June 28, 2019