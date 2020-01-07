|
|
Terry Glandt, 68, Valley City, N.D., passed away Monday, Jan. 6, in his home.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 12, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, Valley City, from 5-7 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm. The funeral service will be 2:00 pm Monday, January 13 at Faith Lutheran Church, Valley City.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.olivernathanchapel.com.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Jan. 8, 2020