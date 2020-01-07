Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel
251 Central Ave S
Valley City, ND 58072
(701) 845-2414
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Glandt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Glandt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Glandt Obituary
Terry Glandt, 68, Valley City, N.D., passed away Monday, Jan. 6, in his home.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 12, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, Valley City, from 5-7 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm. The funeral service will be 2:00 pm Monday, January 13 at Faith Lutheran Church, Valley City.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.olivernathanchapel.com.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -