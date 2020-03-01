|
Timothy L. Overbo, 65, West Fargo passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Essentia Health, Fargo surrounded by his family.
Tim was born April 20, 1954 in Fargo, North Dakota to Lloyd and Clarice (Greb) Overbo. He attended school "Part Time" at Fargo South High School. He worked as a full-time professional truck driver for Consolidated Freightways. In 1983, he started Overbo Trucking with his brothers which was later named Borderline Incorporated. Later, wanting to stay in town, he worked for MinnKota recycling until his retirement. He was very proud to have over four million miles banked, and never had an accident.
He married Cindy Presler in July 1975. To this union, his two daughters were born; Tonya and Melissa. He later found his soul mate Doreen Kulstad and they married in May of 2008.
Tim loved his family more than anything. All of the recreational activities he enjoyed included family. He spent summers camping, four-wheeling, motorcycling on his Harley, hunting, boating and fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his family at their get togethers as well as watching the NDSU Bison and Minnesota Vikings football teams with his daughter during their standing Saturday and Sunday dates during football season. His grandchildren were very important to him and he was sure to always brag about their accomplishments. His brothers were his best friends (even when they were arguing), including his brother-in-law John Kulstad whom he spoke with almost daily.
He is survived by his wife, Doreen, West Fargo, ND; children, Tonya (Ken) Greywind, Fargo, ND, Melissa (Jeremy) Johnson, Fargo, ND; grandchildren, Faith Greywind, Caleb Greywind, Jasmine Greywind, Blaze Johnson, Kruze Johnson, Kali, and several step-grandchildren; step-children, Michael Greywind, Georgetown, MN, Tabitha (Dion) Bellanger, Moorhead, MN, Melissa Greywind, Dilworth, MN, David Greywind, Moorhead, MN; siblings, Rusty (Terry) Overbo, Fargo, ND, Wes Overbo, Christine, ND, Jeff (Kathy) Overbo, Kragnes, MN, Kenny (Sue) Overbo, Harwood, ND, men that he felt were like his sons Darren, Craig and Doug. His brothers-in law John (Trudy) Kulstad, Kenny (Darla) Kulstad, and sister-in-law Lorraine (Ben) Jefferson. Many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Gordon Overbo.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a Prayer service that was held at 7 on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo and memorial service followed at 2:00 p.m Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Hope Lutheran Church North Campus, Fargo. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Mar. 3, 2020