Tony Kramer, age 33, of Valley City, ND, died Monday, April 8th at his residence surrounded by his loving family under Hospice of the Red River Valley Care. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 13th at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home and one hour before the mass on Saturday morning. A vigil service will be held at 7:00 PM Friday evening at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Dickey Cemetery, Dickey, ND.

Tony James Kramer, the son of Steve and Cindy (Zuck) Kramer, was born May 30, 1985 in Valley City, ND. Tony grew up in Dickey, ND with his older brother Quinton and his older sister Holly. Tony graduated from Litchville Marion High School in 2003. Tony was close to all of his classmates and had a special gift to make them all laugh on a daily basis. After his graduation, Tony moved to Valley City where he began working for John Deere Seeding Group where he was employed for 15 years. In 2006, he met the love of his life, Nicole Nelson. The couple was united in marriage on May 19, 2012 in Rapid City, SD. Tony and Nicole went on many adventures such as Zip lining in Jamaica, an Alaskan Cruise and trying their luck in Las Vegas. In August, 2018 they enjoyed a once in a lifetime trip to Ireland for 10 days. The couple was blessed with two daughters, Jade Nicole and Ivy Rae who had their Daddy wrapped around their fingers. He adored his girls as much as they adored him. The girls enjoyed lawn mower rides with their dad even if it wasn't mowing season. He also adored his beloved dog Roxy, AKA "Dirty Harry". Tony will be remembered by his occasional inappropriate comments that often resulted in laughs from anyone around him, even strangers. He also loved to tease his wife about her obsession with the Backstreet Boys. Tony once made a mask that looked like the lead singer of the band to try and get some attention from Nicole. Tony has fought a tough battle with brain cancer since 2012. He has never let that battle get in the way of doing the things he loved: riding ATV, hunting, going to movies with his wife, spending time with his family and friends, his annual trip to the sand dunes in Idaho or missing the opportunity to try new foods.

Tony is survived by his wife Nicole; two daughters, Jade and Ivy; their fur baby Roxy; his parents, Steve and Cindy Kramer; his grandparents, Paul and Phyllis Zuck; one brother, Quinton (Vidette) Kramer; one sister, Holly; his mother and father in law, Keith and Susan Nelson; one brother in law, Erik and Jodie Nelson; his nieces and nephews Myrdette, Jamin, Jamison, Carter, Hayden, Nolan, Karlie, Devin and Morgan; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Tony was preceded in death by his Grandpa Dutch and Grandma Leona and one Uncle Ross.

