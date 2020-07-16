1/
Tracey Hill
1965 - 2020
{ "" }
Jan. 6, 1965 - July 16, 2020
Tracey Ann Hill, 55, Devils Lake, N.D., daughter of Bill Hill and the late Earlis Hill of Valley City, ND, passed away Thursday, July 16, in Sanford Health Fargo.
The funeral service will be 12:00 pm, Monday, July 20, 2020 at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel Valley City. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service from 10:30 am - 12:00 pm at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at St. Petri Cemetery, rural Nome, ND.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com

Published in Valley City Times-Record from Jul. 16 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel
JUL
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel
251 Central Ave S
Valley City, ND 58072
(701) 845-2414
