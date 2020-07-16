Jan. 6, 1965 - July 16, 2020
Tracey Ann Hill, 55, Devils Lake, N.D., daughter of Bill Hill and the late Earlis Hill of Valley City, ND, passed away Thursday, July 16, in Sanford Health Fargo.
The funeral service will be 12:00 pm, Monday, July 20, 2020 at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel Valley City. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral service from 10:30 am - 12:00 pm at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at St. Petri Cemetery, rural Nome, ND.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com