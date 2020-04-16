|
|
Ty Peterson, 91, Valley City, ND passed away on April 5 at the Sheyenne Care Center. Ty was born January 14, 1929 to Oliver and Elvera Peterson in Windom MN. His family moved to Valley City where he graduated in 1947. Ty received degrees from Valley City State University (then Valley City State Teachers College) and the University of Minnesota.
Ty married Carol Watson in Valley City in 1950. During their married life Ty was in the Army for 2 years stationed at Fort Sill, OK. After his honorable discharge they moved back to Valley City where Ty worked with his father, Oliver Peterson, at Holberg Peterson Funeral Home. They later renamed it Oliver's Chapel. In 1972 Ty and Carol went into partnership with his sister Pam Holm and her husband. The business was sold to Jeff Nathan in 1991 who renamed it Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel. Ty stayed in touch with Jeff who kindly shared with him about the business.
Besides serving many families as a funeral director, Ty was very active in Valley City. He was involved with the Jaycees and is a Past Commander of the American Legion. He served as President of the ND Funeral Directors Association. Ty had a commitment to the public and served on the Valley City Commission for two terms as a City Commissioner and one term as Mayor of Valley City. He was a mentor to his daughter, Mary Lee, when she served as Mayor of Valley City. Not being very handy himself ,Ty had a fond appreciation of Mary Lee's husband Steve Nielson, who took care of their needs. After his retirement Ty loved to golf and enjoyed golf outings with his son, Lance Peterson of Valley City.
Three grandsons, Peter of Minneapolis MN, Matt (Annette) Nielson of Valley City and Mark (Cathy) Nielson of Wichita Falls TX were very important to Ty. He taught them how to play pinochle at a very young age and enjoyed playing with them over 25 years. Ty also loved visits from his five great-grandkids., Kailee, Skye and Lane Nielson (Matt & Annette) and Anika and Lily Nielson (Mark & Cathy).
Ty and Carol spent 73 years as a couple, they were married for 69 years. Ty basked in Carol's special care. In their retirement they traveled many times with Carol's sisters and brothers and their spouses. Carol made a picture book of each trip and they relived them again when they moved into the Sheyenne Care Center in 2018.
Ty was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Elvera Peterson, his son Alex and his sister Pam Holm.
Due to these special times there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Carol is isolated at the Sheyenne Care Center. Cards can be sent to 979 Central Avenue N. Room 3104, Valley City ND 58072.
Arrangements for Ty have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City, ND. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Apr. 17, 2020