Verletta John, age 86, of Valley City, ND, died Wednesday, October 14th at her residence under CHI Hospice Care. Due to COVID-19, the service will be private for family only. The service will be live streamed then archived and available to be viewed along with her obituary and online guestbook at www.lerudschuldt.com.
Inurnment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery near Valley City.
Verletta Mae Krebs, the daughter of Adam and Lauretta (Schumacher) Krebs, was born February 15, 1934 in Regent, ND. She grew up in Regent and graduated from Regent High School. On December 27, 1954 Verletta married Robert H. Gordon in Regent. In 1956, the couple moved to Valley City, ND where they owned and operated the Montgomery Wards Store for many years. Verletta later worked at the Red Owl Store. Robert died May 19, 1992. Verletta worked in her flower gardens, collected coins and stamps but her greatest joy was spending time with her ever growing family. Verletta married Merwin John on February 20, 1995. They continued to own and operate John's Auction Service until their retirement. They enjoyed their grandchildren, great-grandchildren, dancing and socializing. Verletta was a member of the AmVets Auxiliary, Ladies of St. Catherine's Catholic Church Circle and the Eagles Auxiliary.
Verletta is survived by her sisters Bernice Cottom, and Noreen (Rod) Steig, all Miles City, MT; one brother, Donald (Maxine) Krebs, Buckeye, AZ; a special niece, Karen Britt, Bozeman, MT; two sons, Jim (Bonnie) Gordon and Ken (Doreen) Gordon, all Valley City, ND; daughters, six daughters, Debbie (Paul) Kleven, Larimore, ND, DeeAnn (David) Johnson, Champlin, MN, Belinda (Rodney) Latt, Litchville, ND, Melanie (Mark) Ferguson, Sioux Falls, SD, Cammy (Brian) Busta, Glyndon, MN and Genise (David) Solseng, Ada, MN; one step-daughter Donna (Bob) Stringer, Sykeston, ND; two step-sons, Robert (Debbie) John, Appleton, WI and William John, Mesa, AZ; two step daughters-in-law, Janelle John, Big Stone City, SD and Joan John, Horace, ND; 33 Grandchildren; 33 Great-grandchildren.
Verletta was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Leonard Krebs, a sister Bernadine Erickson, and two step sons, Bruce and Kenny John.