Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vern Aase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vern Aase

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vern Aase Obituary
Vernon Aase, age 84, of Valley City, ND, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Sanford Health, Fargo, ND.  A memorial service will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Valley City.  There will be a time of visitation on Thursday at the church from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Inurnment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery near Valley City, later this spring.
The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Vernon's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.