|
|
Vernon Aase, age 84, of Valley City, ND, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Sanford Health, Fargo, ND. A memorial service will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Valley City. There will be a time of visitation on Thursday at the church from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Inurnment will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery near Valley City, later this spring.
The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Vernon's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019