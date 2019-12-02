|
Verna Davidson, 87, Valley City, ND passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, in her home under the care of CHI Hospice. The funeral service will be 2 pm Friday, December 6 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Valley City with visitation one hour prior. Inurnment will be at Memory Gardens, Valley City in the spring.
Verna was born July 31, 1932 in Valley City to Curtis and Violet Olson. She grew up in Valley City graduating from Valley City High School in 1951. Verna married and later divorced Gerald Davidson. She lived in Bismarck, ND for many years working as a bartender and a teacher's aide for the Head Start Program. Verna moved to Valley City in 1973 working many jobs: Sheyenne Care Center, Woolworth's, The Elks, and retiring as a restorative aide at Mercy Hospital. Verna later worked at the American Legion in Valley City for charitable gaming.
Verna enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing Bingo, her Red Hat activities, and going for rides in the car.
Verna was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Valley City. She was also a member of the Eagles Auxiliary, recently receiving her 25 year pin, the Auxiliary where she served as president in 1977, the Red Hat Ladies and the TOP's organization.
Verna is survived by her four sons, Terry (Vidette), Fargo, ND; Dan, Valley City; Kevin (Susan), Devils Lake, ND; Steven, Valley City; a daughter, Melody (Dwight) Didier, Eckelson, ND; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents and her sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and Edward Otto.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.olivernathanchapel.com.
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Dec. 3, 2019