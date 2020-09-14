1/1
Vernon Christianson
Vernon Keith Christianson of Santa Rosa, California, passed away August 31, 2020 at his home under Hospice Care after a short battle with cancer.
Vernon, son of Vivian (Walters) and Victor Christianson, was born May 9, 1949 in Fingal, ND.
He received his education and graduated from Valley City High School, then joined the navy. After his discharge he made his home in San Francisco, CA, where he worked for the United States government. Vernon retired in 2004 and he moved to Santa Rosa, CA.
Vernon is survived by Bob Mascolo, his partner for 40 years, his brother Vincent and five sisters, Verna, Verlaun, Vernette, Valeria and his twin sister Verlynn, one aunt Joyce Fath and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters Violet and Victoria. He will be sadly missed by all.

Published in Valley City Times-Record from Sep. 14 to Sep. 19, 2020.
