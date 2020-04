Veronica Lyter, age 99, of Valley City, ND, died Thursday, April 30th at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City. Public visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 5th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside committal service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, May 6th at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Sanborn, ND. An online guestbook and video of the services will be available at www.lerudschuldt.com