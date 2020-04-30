Veronica Lyter, age 99, of Valley City, ND, died Thursday, April 30th at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City. Public visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 5th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside committal service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, May 6th at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Sanborn, ND. An online guestbook and video of the services will be available at www.lerudschuldt.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Apr. 30 to May 8, 2020.