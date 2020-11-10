1/
Violet Quick
Feb. 14, 1932 - Nov. 9, 2020
Violet Quick, 88, Valley City, ND formerly Dazey, ND, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, in her home.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm, Thursday, November 12 at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City with seating capacity up to fifty people. A private funeral service will be held Friday, November 13 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Valley City. Burial will take place in Dazey Cemetery, Dazey, ND. The funeral service will be recorded and viewable at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guest book is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com

Published in Valley City Times-Record from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel
251 Central Ave S
Valley City, ND 58072
(701) 845-2414
