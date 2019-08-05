|
Virginia Ann (Utke) Brekke passed away July 22 at Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City, ND.
Virginia "Ginny" was born September 8 1943 to Herbert & Helen Utke of Oriska, ND. Ginny went to grade school in Oriska, high school in Valley City and then Oak Grove Lutheran High School in Fargo, ND. Ginny received her RN license from Lutheran Deaconess Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.
Ginny worked as an operating room nurse at Lutheran Deaconess Hospital - Minneapolis MN, Chiayi Christian Hospital - Taiwan, University of Minnesota Hospital - Minneapolis MN, Forest City Municipal Hospital - Forest City MN, North Memorial Medical Center - MN, St. Croix Valley Memorial Hospital - St. Croix Falls WI, and Mercy Hospital - Valley City ND.
Ginny worked as a general-care nurse at Winsted Community Hospital - Winstead MN, Green Acres Nursing Home - North Branch MN, Hazelden - Center City MN, Tami's Angels - Fargo ND, and Sheyenne Care Center - Valley City ND.
Ginny is survived by John Brekke, their two sons Michael and David, her two sisters Gretchen and Mary, her brother Tom, as well as beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Valley City, North Dakota on August 10 at 2 p.m. At 3 p.m. following the service a social will held at The Vault Coffee Shop in Valley City. Everyone who knew Ginny or her family is invited.
