Virginia "Ginny" (Kvien) Monson, age 70 of Dayton, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born June 9, 1948 in Jamestown, North Dakota to the late Maurice and Dorothy Kvien. Ginny grew up in Valley City, ND. She married Larry Monson from Cooperstown, ND in 1968. Upon Larry's graduation from college, his work took them to many states as well as Spain and later Germany. They settled in Huber Heights, OH where Ginny worked for over 20 years at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base before her retirement. Ginny devoted her life to being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She supported them in so many ways from the time her children were small up until her last day. Although she was a quiet, reserved person, she was quick to help anybody in need. She enjoyed cooking and shopping. In addition to her parents, Ginny was preceded in death by an infant brother, Scott; sister, Sharon Cashatt and brother, Roger Kvien. Ginny will be missed by her loving husband of 50 years, Larry; sons, Aaron Monson, Josh (Michelle) Monson, Adam Monson; grandchildren, Jacob Monson, Zachary Bankston and Shane Bankston; brother, Mickey (Peggy) Kvien, sister, Beth (Paul) Glandt; sister-in-law, Linda Hoye. Family will receive friends Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio where the funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ginny's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Ginny or to leave a condolence to her family. Published in Valley City Times-Record on Feb. 14, 2019