Wade James Ihry, 66, Hope, North Dakota passed away in his home on September 2, 2020 under the care of his wife, children, and Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Wade was born in Valley City, North Dakota October 23, 1953 to Adolph and Ardis (McCullough) Ihry. He was a lifelong member of St. Agatha's Catholic Church in Hope and graduated from Hope High School in 1971.
Wade married Marilyn Slater on April 15, 1977 in Hope. They resided on the home farm where they raised their three children Joshua (Laura) Ihry, Hope, Kent Ihry, Hope, and Dena Ihry, Hope and grandchildren, Grant and Claire Ihry.
Wade's greatest love besides his family and friends was his love of farming that he started at a young age up until his debilitating stroke in 2008. His main rule of farming is that you have to use John Deere machinery. Wade enjoyed being on the Steele County Water Resource District Board and many other boards and organizations throughout his life. Since his stroke, Wade has enjoyed watching Vikings games, playing cards, crop checking, and going to the lake. However, his greatest joy has been going to all his grandchildren's sporting events and other activities.
Wade is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren; his siblings, Connie (Woody) Caspers, West Fargo, ND, Reed (Michelle), West Fargo, ND, Neal "Buck", Hope, Mary Ann Ihry, Fargo, and Keith (Brenda), Hope; sister-in-law, Brenda Ihry; mother-in-law Helen Slater; brothers-in-law, Mark (Becky) Slater and Bob Klein; and many nieces and nephews.
Wade was preceded in death by his parents; infant twin siblings, Joseph and Mary; brothers, Gary and Dale; father-in-law, Earl Slater; brother-in-law, Gary Tingum; sisters-in-law, Sharon Klein and Mary Ihry.
Visitation will be held 5 pm-7 pm, Monday, September 7, 2020 at Hope American Legion Hall, Hope with a prayer service at 7 pm.
A funeral mass will be celebrated 10:30 am, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at St. Agatha's Catholic Church, Hope with visitation one hour prior.
COVID-19 Social Distancing Guidelines will be enforced with masks required at both the visitation and funeral service.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of the Red River Valley, Grand Forks, ND.
