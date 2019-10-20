|
Wallace Andrew Legge, age 86, of Sanborn, ND, died Friday, October 18, 2019 in Fargo, ND. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 24th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sanborn, ND. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and one hour before the mass on Thursday. A vigil service will be held at 7:00 PM Wednesday evening at the church. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Sanborn, ND.
Funeral arrangements by the Lerud-Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019