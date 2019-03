Wayne M. Olson, 94, Fargo formerly Valley City and Fingal, North Dakota passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Elim Care and Rehab Center, Fargo.

Wayne was born October 2, 1924 in Fingal, North Dakota to Eddie and Martha (Krueger) Olson. He graduated from Fingal High School in 1942. He farmed near the Fingal area. He married Lorraine Strang on June 16, 1955 in Dawson, North Dakota. They made their home at the farm near Fingal where Lorraine was a teacher. They moved to Valley City in their retirement years and more recently to Fargo.

He was an aviation enthusiast and taught Sunday school for many years. He could fix anything and was accomplished in carpentry, welding and plumbing.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lorraine, Fargo, ND; 5 children, Carole Olson Gates, Bradenton, FL, Darrel (Julie) Olson, Fargo, ND, DeAnn (Mike) Holm, Moorhead, MN, Donovan (Brenda) Olson, Fingal, ND, Barbara (K.C.) McConn, Fargo, ND; 8 grandchildren, Nicholas Olson, Jordan Olson, Megan Sabby, Riley Sabby, Taylor Olson, Mataya Olson, Madison McConn and Co McConn; 1 great-grandchild, Hailey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Delayne Koslofsky and infant brother.

Private family services will be held.

Private family services will be held.