Wayne Waldera

Wayne Eugene Waldera of Waconia, MN fell asleep in death at his home on July 5th, 2020. He was born March 23, 1930 on a farm near Cayuga, ND to Eleanor and Bernard Waldera. He shared this home with his sister Patricia and younger brother Richard. He spent his first 8 grades of school in a one-room schoolhouse in rural North Dakota and went on to graduate from High School at Lidgerwood, ND in 1948. After high school he attended North Dakota State University in Fargo, completing a degree in economics. He served two years in the US Air Force in Europe and Africa as a first lieutenant.

He joined Gambles Skogmo, Inc. in 1954 as a management Trainee. He became manager of a Gambles Store in Valley City, ND in 1957 where he met Eva Personius, his wife of 62 years. After their marriage he climbed the ranks of Gambles so that in 1974 he was promoted to President. At that time, there were more than 1200 Gambles stores across the country. In 1984, he, along with the senior management team, purchased Gambles. In 1986 he sold Gambles stores to Our Own Hardware and worked with the combined companies until l989 when he became President of AMDURA Corporation in Denver, Colorado which at the time owned Coast to Coast Hardware stores. In 1992, he retired from AMDURA and formed a management consulting company.

Along the way, he and Eva raised 4 children: Anthony, Lori (Dave Parkin), Mia, and Shauna (Aaron Ingenito). Wayne and Eva have resided on their hobby farm on a lake for nearly 50 years where they enjoyed country living with many different animals, birds, and both vegetable and flower gardens.

Lastly, he and Eva welcomed 5 granddaughters to their family: Joy, Nora and Aria Ingenito, and Mariana and Taylor Parkin. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him. Wayne is survived by his wife, Eva, his sister Patricia Meuleners, his brother Richard (Judy) Waldera, his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorials preferred to Feathers and Fur Rescue (please send to Johnson Funeral Home 141 East 1st Street, Waconia, MN 55387). Due to COVID-19 a private interment will be held at a later date.

