Wilbur Gabel, 85, Valley City, ND passed away at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City on October 20, 2019. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Valley City. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 5-7 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7:00.
The Lerud-Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting Wilbur's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Oct. 22, 2019