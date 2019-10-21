Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lerud Schuldt Funeral Home - Valley City
515 Central Ave North
Valley City, ND 58072
701-845-3232
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Catherine's Catholic Church
Valley CIty, ND
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Catherine's Catholic Church
Valley City, ND
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine's Catholic Church
Valley City, ND
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilbur Gabel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilbur Gabel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilbur Gabel Obituary
Wilbur Gabel, 85, Valley City, ND passed away at the Sheyenne Care Center in Valley City on October 20, 2019. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Valley City. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 5-7 PM with a prayer service beginning at 7:00.
The Lerud-Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting Wilbur's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilbur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now