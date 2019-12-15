Home

William "Bill" Altringer

William "Bill" Altringer Obituary
William Joseph Altringer, age 70, left this world to be with Jesus on December 13, 2019 at Sanford Palliative Care in Fargo, ND with his family surrounding him after suffering a stroke and several other health issues. The funeral mass for Bill will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sanborn, ND on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 5-7 with a prayer service beginning with the Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM. He will be buried in Sacred Heart Cemetery in the spring.
The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home is assisting Bill's family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com
Published in Valley City Times-Record on Dec. 16, 2019
