Obituary Condolences Flowers William Arthur Hagebock was born in Fargo, ND October 29, 1982.

A "firecracker" from birth is how William's family described him. William arrived into this world 3 months premature. He received his quick-witted humor from his father; and his on-going energy from his mother.

William was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Valley City. William was a 2001 graduate of LaMoure High School.

William's most precious gifts are his two daughters, McKenna, born August 8, 2007, and Lillian, born January 19, 2016. William and Lillian's mother, Leisha, were married Sept. 19, 2015.

Growing up, William enjoyed hockey in his younger years; enjoyed baseball, bowling, and was a great slalom water skier.

But most of all he loved his girls, McKenna and Lilly.

William had a huge heart - he would offer his help to anyone that needed it. William is also remembered for his energy; and his humor could make anyone laugh. William was a comedian as far back as elementary school, which sometimes got him into trouble. One friend said, "he oozed personality."

Most recently, William accepted a position at the Enderlin Independent, a newspaper owned by his parents, Art and Diane. William was very proud and excited about his new job opportunity.

William passed away at his home in Enderlin on Sunday, June 23, 2019, losing his battle to the horrible disease of addiction. He was 36.

William is survived by his daughters, McKenna, 11, of Jamestown; and Lillian, 3, of Fergus Falls, MN; his parents, Art and Diane Hagebock of LaMoure; his sister, Amanda (Jamie) Meyer of Racine, MN; nephews, James, Lucas and Dylan Meyer of Racine, MN; Grandparents, Herbert and Patricia Triebold, Valley City; aunts and uncles - Terri and Dan Dunklee, Sherri and John Davis, Tilli and Michael Milton, Kristi &?Robert Wieland, Kathy &?John Kracht, Jeffrey &?Pamela Triebold, Duane Triebold, Denise Gruman (Bill Artis), and Rick & Kathy Triebold; and many cousins.

William was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marvin and Carol?Hagebock, Adam Aus, Annie Milton, and Charles Gruman.

A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. at Zoar Lutheran Church in LaMoure, ND on Friday, June 28, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at the Verona School Gym on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Pallbearers will be his many cousins.

Dahlstrom Funeral Home of LaMoure is in charge of arrangements.

Addiction does not disriminate and we pray that anyone who reads this obituary, who is or knows someone struggling with addiction, will reach out for help before it is too late. Published in Valley City Times-Record on June 26, 2019