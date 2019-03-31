Resources More Obituaries for HAUSER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? HAUSER

01/10/1933 - 12/22/2018

Mom was born in Chicago, Il to Arlene & Francis Mooney. The family moved to Detroit, Mi where she was raised with her younger sister, Kim. After graduating college, Mom & Kim joined up with their Dad, who had moved to Phoenix, Az. He owned a resort and it was there that Mom met Richard (Dick) Hauser. RICHARD (DICK)

HAMMER HAUSER

09/21/1924 - 09/18/2014

Dad was born in Sioux Falls, SD to Florence & Ken Hauser. The family moved to Phoenix, Az where he was raised with his older sister and 2 brothers. Dad served with the United States Navy during WWII in the south Pacific. He was stationed aboard the USS Saunter patrolling waters for mines.

Dad had 2 young girls from his first marriage, Kristin 5, and Claudia 3, when he met Marilyn at the local resort. They were later married and together had 3 more girls! Casey, Kelley, and Katey.

Mom was a kindergarten teacher and Dad a stockbroker in Phoenix until 1974 when the family moved to Hawaii for a short time, then to Newport Beach, CA., and eventually settling in Fieldbrook, CA., in 1982. They were semi- retired and helped with raising the grand kids. In April of 1992, following the Cape Mendocino earthquake, Dad began a career with FEMA for the next 20 yrs. Mom was able to join Dad on many of his travels.

Dad passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family, 3 days shy of his 90th birthday.

Mom passed peacefully at Frye's Care home surrounded by her family, on the winter solstice, with the full moon lighting her path.

Dad was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Mom was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dick. Mom is survived by her sister Kim Mooney. Mom & Dad are survived by Kristin Blanke, Claudia (Paul) Walsh, Casey Lauren, Kelley (Glenn) Hurlburt, & Katey Hauser, Tina (Patrick) Bovine, 11 grandchildren, and 11 greatgrandchildren.

The family would like to thank the Humboldt Area 1 Program, PACE, and Hospice for their support, and Frye's Care Home for all their great care and love for Mom. We would also like to especially thank Christi, Mom's nurse from Hospice.

Singing was a family tradition, so we sing to you Mom and Dad "Happy Trails To You… Until We Meet Again".

Love, Your Family. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 31, 2019