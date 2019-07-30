|
|
Mary E.
On July 24th, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and dear friend, Mary E. Durrett peacefully went to be with the the angels with family and friends by her side. Mary (Sally) joined her husband, Hub (Sam) and many family members and friends dear to her heart.
Mary was born in Antlers, OK on June 15th, 1931, to Jesse James and Ruby Marie McCollough. As the second born of seven children, Mary was always caring and nurturing to everyone.
At the age of 16, Mary found her forever love, Herb Durrett, to which she married soon after on February 20th, 1948. Immediately after, they moved from Oklahoma to Willits, California where they began their life together. In February 1951, Mary gave birth to their first child, Steven. Shortly after, they relocated to Eureka, California to setup their permanent residence in 1952. December of 1959, Mary gave birth to their second child, Linda.
Mary enjoyed spending her time as a homemaker, and raising their family. In the mid 60's, Mary worked as a Store Clerk at Pine Hill Market. In 1968, Mary and Herb purchased Pine Hill Market which Mary operated, while Herb was working full time at PG&E. After one year, they decided to sell the business, so she could continue doing what she loved as a homemaker.
In 1985, Herb retired from PG&E, and they began building their home in Mad River, California, where they resided for several years. They were well known members of the Lions Club in Mad River, where she contributed to several meals and events. In 2012, they sold their Retirement Home in Mad River and returned to Eureka.
Mary was a passionate Bingo player. She loved spending time with friends and family and telling stories. She enjoyed playing card games, cooking, and traveling.
Mary is survived by her son, Steve Durrett, daughter Linda (Larry) Buckingham, Grandchildren Russ (Monica) Durrett, Jen (Hugo) Gomez, and Danielle Widmark. She is also survived by several nephews and nieces. One niece was especially attentive and caring in any time of need, our special thanks to Donna Cooper.
Family viewing will be held from 4-6 pm Monday, July 29th, Sanders Funeral Home at 1835 E Street, Eureka. Funeral Services will also be held and Sanders on Tuesday, July 30th at 1 p.m. Immediately following the funeral, graveside services will be held at Oceanside Cemetery. Please join friends and family at the reception, immediately following the burial service. Details will be provided by family members at the service.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 30, 2019