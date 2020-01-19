|
ALBERT JOSEPH BABICH
1933-2019
Our beloved husband,
father, grandfather, brother, friend and mentor to many, Albert Joseph Babich passed away on December 25, 2019, at age 86.
Al was born on October 25, 1933, in Crescent City, CA. He was raised by parents Joseph and Josephine Babich and alongside younger brother Henry in Kings Valley where he learned to and enjoyed hunting and working outdoors. Al graduated from Del Norte High in 1951 and moved to Arcata to attend Humboldt State University to study Business. After receiving his Bachelor's of Arts Degree he taught Business Education classes at Arcata High School until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in February of 1956. He served until 1957 and in January 1958 he enrolled in the University of Oregon to take business courses. Al continued his teaching career at Arcata High School from 1958 until 1963.
In the early spring of 1960, Al saw Sandra Turner walking into a local dime store with a mutual family friend. He followed her, introduced himself, and asked her out on a date. About 6 months later they were married on November 19, 1960. They settled in Arcata where their daughter Debra and son Matthew were born.
In 1962, Al began working as a real estate broker and was Co-Founder of Babich & Tonini Realty, which merged into RE/MAX Humboldt Realty. In 1994, the Humboldt County Board of Realtors honored him as the Realtor of the Year. After a long and successful career he retired in 2018.
Since Al was a young boy, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors. One of his great loves was to spend time at the family ranch in Crannell where he raised Registered Red Angus Cattle. The ranch provided a wonderful place for family and friends to gather and especially for his 5 grandchildren to make special memories with him.
Al will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, and Papa. He was very supportive of his children and grandchildren in whatever activity they were involved with including 4-H and FFA projects, sports, and in their education.
He was a very hard worker but always made time for his family. He had a helping and supportive nature and many people came to him for personal or professional advice.
He was an active community member and was an Arcata Rotary Club Member for over 40 years and served on the Pacific Union School Board for 30 years.
He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Sandra Babich, his daughter Debra (Byron) Busick, son Matthew
(Elizabeth) Babich; grandchildren Brytann, Brooke-Ann, and Bryleigh Busick and Tasha Babich; great granddaughter Indra Busick; brother Henry (Sandra) Babich; nephew Henry Jr. Babich (Shellie); brother-in-law Lee (Jackie) Turner; niece Tracy Turner-Ojeda (Francisco); family friend and co-worker Wayne Shultz; and loyal ranch dog Vito.
He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Josephine Babich and his beloved grandson Elijah
Joseph Babich.
Al will be remembered as a selfless and hardworking man who was a great storyteller and who had a booming laugh. He loved spending time at the ranch, making business deals, being an active member of his children and grandchildren's lives and, especially, stealing his grandchildren's French fries. He was the best father, grandfather, and life coach that his family could have ever asked for. His family will always miss him and are forever grateful for his steadfast care, support and love.
The family will hold a private service at the family ranch. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Al's family would like say a special thank you to Robin and Michelle of Elite Caregivers and Hospice of Humboldt for providing excellent care and support to Al and to the family.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 19, 2020