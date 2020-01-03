|
|
ALBERT 'FRED' NELSON
Albert F. "Fred" Nelson, 92, passed away peacefully from complications of pneumonia on December 17, 2019, at the Ida Emmerson Hospice House in Eureka, CA. Fred retired as the Postmaster of Eureka in 1985, after 40 years with the postal service. He was preceded in death by Rita M. Nelson, his wife of 64 years. He is survived by his four children, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, as well as other extended family. Visitation and Rosary Service will be 6:00 - 8:00 pm on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Sanders Funeral Home, 1835 E St, Eureka, CA. Funeral services will be at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Eureka on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his honor to Hospice of Humboldt.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 3, 2020