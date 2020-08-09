1/1
Alexander Gregory Leisten
1988 - 2020
Alexander Gregory Leisten

04/14/1988 - 07/31/2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alex who was tragically killed in a car accident the morning of 07/31/20 in San Jose, Ca.
Alex was the beloved son of Greg Leisten and Monica Evans Leisten, and was born and raised in Arcata, Ca. He is also survived by his loving sister, Katie Leisten; his devoted aunt and uncle, Jane Callahan and Kevin Westbrook; and his dear cousin, Kristina Callahan. He cherished and is survived by his partner, Samantha Helton, of San Jose, Ca. and many friends too numerous to mention but dear to his heart nonetheless.
Alex graduated from Arcata High School. Alex had a passion for people and sports, especially baseball. As a pitcher, he won many awards but more than anything he just loved helping his team win in any way he could. His quick smile and sense of fun created many memories for him and others that he cherished. He then attended Santa Rosa Junior College and San Francisco State University on a scholarship. In 2008 he was honored to play. for the Humboldt Crabs.
After college Alex settled in San Jose with Whitney Morris. He worked and trained as a proud member of UA Local 393 Plumbing and Steamfitters and HVACR in San Jose. The family will be forever grateful to the Union for their support.
The family hopes to hold a celebration of Alex's life this Fall when Covid restrictions are lifted. Please check back to Monica's Facebook page for more information in late September.
If you care to make a donation in Alex's name, it can be made to any local youth sports group of your choice or our local Food Bank.

Published in Times-Standard on Aug. 9, 2020.
