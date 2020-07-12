1/1
Alice Elaine Haywood
1919 - 2020
Alice Elaine Haywood

Alice Elaine Haywood, a lifelong resident of Humboldt County, passed away in Eureka, CA on June 17, 2020, at the age of 100. Alice was one of 7 siblings born to Joseph and Emelia Sousa In Ferndale on December 4, 1919.
In the early 1940s, Alice worked for three years at Valley Grocery in Ferndale while waiting for her fiancé, Robert Haywood to return from the war. They were married in December 1945 and she didn't work again until after her two daughters were grown. She then worked for ten years at Noble's Grocery Store, Arlynda Corner, Ferndale, and finally at Schuler's Jewelry Store in Fortuna.
Alice was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fortuna and was a longtime member of the Native Daughters of the Golden West, Reichling Parlor #97 (NDGW), VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and Portuguese Fraternal Society of America (PFSA). Alice enjoyed traveling, baking and loved to work in her flower garden but she was best known for her yearly summer vegetable garden. She loved to share the bounty of the garden with friends and neighbors. Her Christmas holiday cookies and Portuguese sweet bread will also be missed by many.
She is survived by her daughter Dorothy (Larry) Johnson; grandchildren Heather Scholten, Spokane, WA, Jason Shields, Eureka, Lorraine Silvera, Sacramento; great-grandchildren Jordan and Connor Scholten of Spokane, WA, Vincent and Marie Bozzuto and great-great-granddaughter Penelope Sailors of Orangevale; sister Marie Rocha; brother Ernest (Dorothy) Sousa; sister-in-law Audrey Lourenco and son-in-law Robert Hedland. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Emelia Sousa, her husband Robert Haywood, her daughter Carolyn Hedland, and brothers Joseph, Jr., Antone, Albert and Eugene Sousa.
We would like to thank everyone at Frye's Care Home and Hospice of Humboldt for their kind and compassionate care. No services were held due to recent COVID-19 restrictions. Encryptment was held at Ocean View Mausoleum, Eureka. Arrangements were under the direction of Sander's Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please keep the family in your thoughts.

Published in Times-Standard on Jul. 12, 2020.
