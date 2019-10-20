|
ALICE HELEN LOTTEN SALLMEN
1920-2019
Alice Sallmen passed away on October 13, 2019, just three months shy of her 100th birthday. She was born on January 5, 1920,
in Fordville, North Dakota, to Oscar and Mary (Scharenbroch) Lotten.
Very early in Alice's life her mother contracted tuberculosis, prompting her family to come to California for climate and health reasons. Sadly, her mother died when Alice was 2, and her aunt, Anna Scharenbroch, came west from Wisconsin to help raise Alice and her three siblings, Edward,
Arthur and Marcella, in Fort Bragg, Calif.
After high school, Alice worked various jobs in Fort Bragg and played organ in her family band. The Lotten Orchestra was quite popular and even played at the 1939 World's Fair in San Francisco. Music would be a lifelong love for Alice – don't call her during
Lawrence Welk!
Theodore (Ted) Sallmen loved music too and about the time of the World's Fair the two began to date. When WWII hit, Ted was called to serve. They were married shortly after Ted's return. The newlyweds came to Eureka and scraped to buy a small lot on a former tulip farm. There, Ted built one of the first houses on what is now Dolbeer Street. Together, Alice and Ted lived there the rest of their lives.
For many years Alice worked on election day helping voters. She was proud to serve her country in this way.
Alice was preceded in death by Ted who died in 2015. She is survived by 6 nieces and nephews, and numerous grand, great-grand, and great-great-grand nieces and nephews.
Alice defied her age. She was a kind and gentle soul who loved her family and friends, many from Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was a parishioner since its first mass. Alice and her family deeply appreciated the friendship and assistance extended by so many, with special recognition going to "her girls," Lorene, Donna, Nancy and Bev, who did so much to brighten her days.
A funeral service and reception for Alice will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, 1:00 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2085 Myrtle Avenue in Eureka.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 20, 2019