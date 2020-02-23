|
ALICE TIMM
1939-2020
Alice May Timm Age 80 Passed away February 1st, 2020 In Orick, Ca. she was born in Olympia, WA March 24th 1939 to Paul and Jesse Pittman.
Mom grew up in the small town of Willits with 3 brothers and a sister, she graduated from Willits High school, after she graduated, she started working at Willits Café and that is where she met dad, they Married in 1957, they then move to the little town of Orick, where they settled and had 3 children. Mom spent the last 62 years in Orick, we tried to get her to move closer to us, but she was stubborn and didn't want to leave the town that she loved.
Mom had multiple jobs in her life, she worked for the McNamara family at the Palms Café, Tour guide for Arcata Redwood, Owned Alice's Snack Shack and care taker for ones that were at the end of their lives. Mom was always there with a helping hand, she would take strays in whether it was human or fur babies she had a good heart. Growing up mom was the one taking us kids camping, fishing and on Trips, sometimes Dad joined us but usually was always working. Mom is survived, by her brother, Terry Pittman, her kids, Carey Timm, Mary (Todd) Theuerkauf, Larry (Kim) Timm, 6 grandkids Jeremiah (Sarah) Timm, Amanda Harpe, Brian (Moriah) Prescott, Shelby (Bryan) Reeves, Tristin Timm, Brooke (Bret) Sample. 6 Great Grand babies Kyndel and Landen Harpe, Otto and Lori Reeves, Oliva and Jonah Timm. Proceeded in death by Otto Timm, Paul and Jessie Pittman, brothers Mike, Paul Pittman and sister Ellen McBride.
A Celebration of life will be held at the Orick Community Hall, March 7th @ 1 P.M Come join us and bring you favorite dessert, we will be providing Tri Tip, salads and bread to celebrate moms life.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 23, 2020