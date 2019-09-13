|
ALLEN NYLANDER
1943-2019
Allen "Butch" Uno Nylander was born December 26, 1943 and unexpectedly passed away on September 8, 2019. He was the second child of Uno and Esther Nylander. Butch was born in Eureka, California, and grew up in Rio Dell. He later graduated from Fortuna High School. Butch met the love of his life, Cheryl, in a business class at Fortuna High. He used to remark that going to that class was the smartest thing he ever did. Butch and Cheryl were married 51 years and worked side by side in the family business, Redwood Meat Company. They raised two sons, Ryan and Rick.
Butch cherished the relationships he made throughout his many years as the co-owner of Redwood Meat Company with his brother John "Punk" Nylander. He always valued being able to own and operate a business with his family members and was remembered saying that "Punk was the best business partner that he could ask for". Butch considered himself lucky to work alongside his coworkers at Redwood Meat Company. He made many lasting friendships spanning the livestock production, meat market and locker industries. Butch enjoyed traveling with his wife Cheryl, hunting with his family and friends, and attending his grandchildren's many activities.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Uno and Esther, and his wife Cheryl. Butch is survived by his sons Ryan (Molly) and Rick (Cindy), his seven grandchildren: Clint, Ashley, Drew, Wyatt, Kaylin, Owen, and Cutter Nylander, his siblings Bonnie (Jim) Walker and John "Punk" (Wilma) Nylander, and his sisters-in-law Sue Paul, Melinda (Craig) Herman, and Robin (Kenny) Burns and many other relatives.
Butch was the true patriarch of his family and was greatly respected by everyone who met him. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. At Butch's request a private family gathering was held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your local FFA or 4H clubs.
The family would like to thank the Eel River Valley Technical Rescue Team.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 13, 2019