ALMA SMITH CAIN



A celebration of life for Alma Smith Cain will be held Saturday, April 27th at 11:30 am at the New Hope Christian Church in McKinleyville, CA (2022 Sutter Road, McKinleyville, CA 95519). Alma Smith Cain passed away in the early hours of August 16th, 2018. Born at home April 25, 1940 in Pomona, CA she was predeceased by her parents, Elmer and Mattie (Holt) Smith, her siblings, William, Loy, Jasper, Inez and Lonnie Rackley, her son in laws Scot Dowler, Edward Rucker and her daughter Sherri Cain Niemela. She is survived by her sisters Myrtle Rackley Coonfield, Erma Smith Monroe, Thelma Smith Wright, daughters Candi Cain Carver (Lee), Cindi Cain Dowler and step children Teresa Cain Navarro (Tony) and Michael Cain. She leaves behind six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Her working life included a career in health information management as well as a second chapter as an artist and teacher of art at the community college in Longview, WA. A dedicated Christian, she served the Lord her whole life; as a pastor's wife, lay preacher and servant of the church. Her smile lit the room and her inherent optimism gave hope and comfort to her family and friends. In every way she was a Proverbs woman; filled with grace, dignity and virtue. May her memory be a blessing. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary