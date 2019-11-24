|
|
AMI TEHRANI
1939-2019
Born December 12, 1939 in Tehran Iran. Left this world suddenly September 21, 2019 while cruising on the Volga River in Russia.
Attended school/university in Iran, Germany and Austria prior to moving to America in 1961. He attended Language School in Washington, DC followed by U of Indiana.
Followed friends to San Francisco where he married his first wife and they had three daughters and one son. He worked for Hilton Hotels and after a stay in Portland he was transferred to Eureka, CA. where he spent the remainder of his life working in finance.
He was a proud gentle man who loved the finer things in life: music, movies, Crown Royal, shopping, good stylish clothes and cars, accordions, football, travel, barbecuing for friends. Above all he loved America and thought it was the greatest country ever.
He leaves behind his dearest friend and love Dr Joan Davies. He also leaves behind his children Sima Tehrani-Ami (Charlotte Cassady), Tasha Tehrani-Ami, Suci (Jamie Wise) and Lawrence (Mai) Tehrani-Ami and Billie Herrell + 7 grandchildren + 1 great granddaughter.. In addition he leaves his second family Kim Davies, Lynne Davies (Laurent Marechal)) and Dale (Mary) Davies + 5 grandchildren + 3 greatgranddaughters – among these he leaves his special grandson and Crown Royal drinking buddy Arthur Davies and his good buddy, Buster. He also leaves his beloved aunt Monireh Rofougaran and sister Farkhondeh Tehrani. He had many many dear friends too numerous to mention.
He was a class act and a true gentleman.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Nov. 24, 2019