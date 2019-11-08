Times-Standard Obituaries
Angelina "Angie" (Ghilarducci) Silva


1926 - 2019
Angelina "Angie" (Ghilarducci) Silva Obituary
ANGELINA 'ANGIE' SILVA

Angelina "Angie" (Ghilarducci) Silva, Long-time resident of Fortuna. Born 1926 in St. Helena, grew-up in Rio Dell, met and married Henry Silva in 1943. She is survived by her husband of 76 years, 4 children: Gloria (Jerry) Hansen, Thomas (Irma) Silva, Janet (Walter) Crawford, Ted Silva, 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, 1 sister, grandson Larry Hansen, daughter-in-law Elaine Silva, and granddaughter Mary Silva. In her early years, she taught the Italian Ladies English and helped them get their US citizenship. Angie is remembered by many as "The Popcorn Lady" at Ben Franklin's. In lieu of flowers donations can be to Alzheimer's Research, Hospice of Humboldt, or a . Rosary 11am Saturday, November 9th, at Goble's Mortuary. Reception to follow Noon at St. Joseph's Parish Activity Center.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Nov. 8, 2019
