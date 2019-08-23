|
|
ANITA PAULINE PANFILIO MULKINS
3/10/1929 ~ 8/10/2019
Anita Pauline Panfilio Mulkins passed away in Coeur d'Alene on Aug. 10, 2019, at age 90. She was born in Raymond, Wash., on Marcy 10, 1929 to Lawrence and Clara Panfilio.
Anita attended Valley High School in Menlo, Wash. In 1974 she met and married Donald George Mulkins, her one and only love. In 1948, her son, Garry, was born, and soon after, a second son, Don ("Mick") was born.
In 1952, after Donald served in the US Navy in WWII and the Korean Conflict, they followed her parents to McKinleyville, Calif., to work in the logging industry. Anita was a great mom to her sons, helping them with school work, Cub and Boy Scouts, and taking them on many trips to the beach and parks. She was also a cook at their grade school for many years.
She spent most of her retired life keeping busy. She had a great time in business with best friend, Judy Peterson, in Jukes and the Jewels business. They were involved with antique booths and in a jukebox business with son, Mick, and John Peterson.
In 1977, Mich was paralyzed in a logging accident and Anita spent the next 27 years living with and caring for him - she also spent a lot of years caring for her father, uncle, husband and brother.
In 2004, son, Mich passed away and Anita decided to move to Coeur d'Alene where son, Garry, lived. Her brother, Larry, also moved there. She spent the next 15 years there, gardening, cooking and enjoying the family.
Anita developed dementia in the last few years, and finally moved to a rest home where she passed away - we miss you, Mom.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents, son, Mick; daughter-in-law, Nola; sister, Loraine and husband, Jim Weathers; nephew, Larry Weathers; uncle, Otto Richter and brother Lawrence Panfilio Jr.
Anita is survived by son, Garry; grandson, Brian and wife, Brittney and sons; granddaughters, Amy and Jill and their families, numerous nieces and nephews, and her bingo-buddies, Charlotte and Barb.
Anita's cremated remains will be interred with her late husband, in Eureka, Calif.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Aug. 23, 2019