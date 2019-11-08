|
|
ANN DEININGER-CLARK
1945-2019
Ann Deininger-Clark was born to Jim and Virginia Deininger on November 22, 1945 in San Francisco, CA.
Ann, the beloved wife of Mitch Clark went to our Lord on 10/24/19. Ann was a very loving woman. She was in partnership with her husband Mitch, they owned Bay West Supply until they retired and sold the business in 2014 when Ann was first diagnosed with cancer. After treatment, cancer went into remission until October 2019 when it came back and took this sweet woman's life. Ann had a good outlook on death, she knew that Jesus was going to take her to a better place.
Ann leaves behind her husband of 48 years, her brother Dave Deininger, her stepson and daughter-in-law Mitch Clark and Sam Clark, granddaughters Chelsea Herd, Courtney Clark, and Cathleen Huddleston, great-grandsons, Braedon and Chase Huddleston, her brother-in-law Frank Clark and his wife Judy Clark and sister-in-law Roberta Clark, along with, nieces Kim Perris, Wendy Lind, Carrie Clark, and Dani Clark and grandniece Taylor Perris and Grandnephew Ian Perris.
Memorial contributions may be made to or the National Humane Society.
May Jesus look over her. With my love,
Mitch Clark
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Nov. 8, 2019