ANN SCHMALZ
Ann Schmalz, age 91, passed away in her home at Timber Ridge, McKinleyville on August 7. She was the loving wife of Wayne Schmalz, who died in 2002, nearly 50 years after they married. Ann grew up in Ogden, Utah, and married Wayne in 1953. After having their three children they moved as a young family to Orick, California, when Wayne got his first teaching job in August, 1961. A few years later they moved to Kneeland where Wayne became the principal/ teacher at Kneeland school. Ann lived on Kneeland for over fifty years. She was an active member of the community helping with school functions, elections, Good Sam Club, Navy League and teaching knitting and needlecraft. Ann was an avid and exceptionally skilled knitter. She rarely left home without her knitting bag, and won many blue ribbons at the county fair. In the face of a knitting error, she was ruthless about ripping her projects out and starting over. She was renowned amongst friends and family for her baking, especially cookies and bread. She took up tole painting in her middle age, and very much enjoyed the creativity, challenge and the camaraderie of the art. She will be remembered for her pithy remarks and her generosity. We will miss her. She is survived by her children Vicky (Steve) Drury, Steve (Melinda) Schmalz and Tim (Helen) Schmalz, and her grandchildren Emily (Derek) Dean, Alice (Van) Helker, Laurel Schmalz and Austin Schmalz, and her great grandchildren Jack, Pete, Nick and Wayne. Special thanks to the staff of St. Joseph Hospital, Hospice of Humboldt, and most especially to the kind and loving staff at Timber Ridge, Mckinleyville. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice of Humboldt.
