|
|
ANN WOOD
1927-2020
Ever lovely, elegant and graceful, Ann Mitchell Wood, who was born on April 16, 1927, died on January 31, 2020, at the age of 92.
Ann began her life as a deeply cherished granddaughter, daughter and sister. She then became a deeply loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She exuded qualities that drew people to her—a nurturing warmth, contagious enthusiasm, a keen and engaging intellect. She gave us great joy, comfort and guidance, and the lessons she taught us will forever illuminate our paths.
The former Ann Boutelle Mitchell was the first of five children born to James
Edward and Elizabeth ("Betty") Palmer Mitchell of Bangor, Maine. She was close to graduating from the University of Maine when she married a fellow student, Frank Wood. They soon left for the University of Iowa, where her new husband earned his Master's and Ph.D. in French. Their plans to return to New England took a surprising turn when scouts from a small Northern California college enticed them westward. The newly minted Dr. Frank Boardman Wood became a professor of foreign languages at what would become Humboldt State University in Arcata, California. Ann became an active faculty wife. She provided support and inspiration to her husband as he taught French, Spanish, German, and Italian and spearheaded efforts to create a Foreign Language Department. Two permanent benches commemorating the contributions of both Frank and Ann Wood now reside in the courtyard of the university's Founders Hall.
Ann was also the impresario of a household that grew to five children, a household that could burst with songs accompanied by either parent (but usually Mom) at the piano, where neighborhood kids filled our yard for games of Kick-the-Can or piled into our station wagon for a day of picnicking and swimming. She created a home enriched by a variety of animals, beautiful bouquets she arranged from Dad's rose garden, and magical celebrations of birthdays, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. The family gathered together every night to enjoy her home-cooked dinners and desserts. Our evenings were often spent talking and reading before roaring fires in the living room. She made us feel deeply and enthusiastically loved. The spirit of our home became a magnet for neighborhood children and Dad's students, who reminisce to this day about the caring embrace of both parents: "They stood around us like a windbreak on a cold, gray day so that all we saw were colors."
Ann was raised to believe we are our brothers' and sisters' keepers. When her children were grown, she directed her considerable skills, energy and heartfelt concerns towards the needs of the elderly, the sick, and the homeless of Humboldt County. She served on the Kidney Foundation Board; fundraised for The ; provided rides for seniors to and from The Senior Resource Center, assisting with their meals and emotional needs. She welcomed joining Father Eric Duff of Arcata's St. Alban's Episcopal Church in his endeavors to help the homeless. She was gratified by the generosity she found as she fund-raised and deeply moved by the people she met.
Frank B. Wood, her beloved husband of more than 60 years, predeceased her in 2008. She was also predeceased by her cherished parents, James and Elizabeth Mitchell; sisters, Mary Graffam and Sally Ricker; and by Azilda ("Teetie") and Raymond King. Her dear sister and brother, Elizabeth (Richard) Savage and James (Jo Ann) Mitchell, survive her.
Other survivors include her five adoring children, Catherine (Donald) Andrews, of McKinleyville, CA; Jennifer Wood (Betty Hirschfeld), of Mill Valley, CA; Mitchell (Deborah) Wood, of Modesto, CA; Kent Wood, of Santa Rosa, CA; and Elizabeth (Darryl) Lawrence, of Castro Valley, CA; her eight beloved grandchildren, Rebecca
Andrews, Vanessa Andrews, Sarah (Scott) Chamberlin, Christopher Andrews, Maddison Wood, Lucille Wood, Jeremy Lawrence and Ryan Lawrence, as well as her five wondrous great-grandchildren, McKenna, Chace, Gabriella, Julien, and Leo—with a sixth one on the way.
She is also survived by other beloved relatives too numerous to mention, and by Eileen, Larry and Mathew Henderson, of Bayside, CA.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff of Lakeside Park and Merrill Gardens in Oakland and Baywood Court in Castro Valley, as well as to our mother's other wonderful caregivers over the years. We also wish to extend our thanks to the medical staff of Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland for their compassionate care. All of Ann's children and their spouses were in the room with her during her final hours, singing her favorite songs in celebration of a beautiful life well lived.
Bonne Nuit Chère Ann, Maman et Grandmère
May your seas be calm and the wind always at your back
A private memorial service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Arcata, where Ann will be buried with her husband. In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully suggests a contribution in Ann Wood's memory to the Frank B. Wood Scholarship Endowment for the study of Foreign Languages at Humboldt State University: HSU Gift Processing Center, 1 Harpst Street, Arcata, CA 95521, or to a charity of your choosing.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 14, 2020