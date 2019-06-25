ANNE AMELIA CORDER



1925-2019

Anne passed away peacefully on June 20th at the age of 94. Anne was born in San Francisco and moved to Eureka at the age of 4. Her parents were Peter and Amelia Serafini. Anne has two siblings, Brother John (deceased) and Sister Rose Lawson. Anne was married to Adolph (Red) Corder in 1948 in Eureka, CA. They were married for 44 years until Red's passing. Anne leaves behind two sons, Thomas and Gary, daughter-in-law Myrna, grandchildren Evan, Kayla, Adrian and Mariah. She also leaves behind great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Anne enjoyed her working life prior to becoming a parent. She worked at the local ice cream shop in the 40's and for the telephone company for many years. She was a member of the Eureka Women's Club and was President on two separate occasions. Anne loved the Women's Club and everything it entailed. She was also president of the Eureka Garden Club. Anne loved traveling and going to their cabin in Salyer. She enjoyed her friends in Willow Creek at the Bigfoot Country Club where she played golf but had a love/hate relationship with the game. Anne's favorite trip was with her sister Rose when they visited their family's birthplace in Italy. She loved sports and enjoyed watching the San Francisco Giants and 49ers. Anne was a loving grandma and auntie. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday the 25th of June at 12:30pm at Sacred Heart Church, 2065 Myrtle Ave., Eureka, CA. Visitations will be at Sanders Funeral Home on Tuesday from 9:00am to 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Eureka Women's Club or The . The family would like to thank Dr. Able and Frye's Care Home for their care in her last years. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary