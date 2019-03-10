Resources More Obituaries for ANTOINETTE CHRISTEN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ANTOINETTE CHRISTEN

1936 - 2019

Antionette 'Toni' Marie (Gabriel) Christen, born June 3, 1936, passed away in her sleep on February 26, 2019. She leaves behind her two sons Bart and Mark Christen, daughter-in-law Tina, three grandchildren, Frankie, Hannah, and AJ Christen, grand-dog Charlie, her sister and brother-in-law Libby and Frank Cerny, nephew Tony Cerny and his wife Janice, also brothers-in-law Clifford Christen and Bud Bucher and sisters-in-law Eleanor Reidy, Carolyn (Howard) Spiker and Aileen Murphy along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred 'Al' Joseph Christen - who passed away last year on April 9, 2018 - her parents Anton and Frances Gabriel, nephew Frank (Frankie) Cerny Jr., her brothers and sisters-in-law Cecilia Bucher, Joyce Christen, Jack Reidy, Howard Murphy, and Raymond and Dolly Christen.

Toni was born in Eureka and attended Crannell School and Arcata High School. Her first car was a 1953 Chevy Bel Air, purchased while studying accounting at Humboldt State College.

Her first job was cooking and serving meals at the Hammond Big Lagoon Cookhouse alongside her parents and sister Libby. Toni rode the Madaket to work every morning while working in the office at Georgia-Pacific Lumber Company in Samoa.

She married Al Christen on October 7, 1962. They built their first home together in Eureka and started their family. Al obtained his contractor's license and founded Chris Custom Building where Toni helped him in every aspect of the business. In the early days of Al's business, the family moved to Willow Creek and began building homes in the Big Foot subdivision. Toni and Al were a perfect match; they loved nothing better in their later years than going out to the shop, lighting a fire on a cold day and woodworking together. They made cabinets, tables, and cutting boards that all serve as works of art.

Toni perpetually had a mischievous twinkle in her eye. She was full of laughter and love, always reaching out to keep in touch with those she held dear. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to or Hospice of Humboldt.

Services will be held at Sanders Funeral Home on Saturday, March 16th at 11 am, followed by a reception at the Wharfinger Building. Her family would like to offer special thanks to Jennifer and Michael Yarbrough, Jake and Steve Morris, the staff of Timber Ridge, Hospice of Humboldt, and all those who have touched our lives. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 10, 2019