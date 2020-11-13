Ardeth J. Kennedy
Ardeth J. Kennedy passed away on November 5, 2020. Ardie was born at home in Ferndale, CA on Feb. 28, 1925 to Peter and Pauline (Strube) Petersen, and was the youngest of three daughters.
She was raised in Ferndale, and graduated from Ferndale High School in 1943, then attended Humboldt State College in Arcata. She worked at KIEM Radio Station in Eureka, Cal-Farm Insurance in Eureka and later in San Jose, Glenmoor Homes in Fremont, and was the bookkeeper for the Fremont McDonalds franchises.
Ardie was introduced by friends to her future husband, Edward Kennedy. He was serving with the Coast Guard and stationed at Samoa CA. They married in 1944 in Ferndale on Easter Sunday. They happily resided in Ferndale for many years until moving to Fremont in 1968. They had 3 sons who were the joy of their life, Edward (Mike), Scott and Ross.
She and Ed loved dancing, camping, playing cards and socializing with family and friends. They also loved travelling, mostly throughout the U.S.
After Ed passed away in 1989, she continued to go to Jazz Festivals with friends, and also continued to travel. She loved music, whether she was playing her piano or going to one of many Jazz Festivals.
Ardie was an avid sports fan. While living in Fremont, she and Ed attended many sporting events in the Bay Area, and were Raiders and A's season ticket holders for many years. When she was no longer able to attend games, she continued to follow her teams on television.
In later years, she met Stan Hall who became her very much loved friend and companion.
She had many varied interests including playing bridge, watching sports, music, playing golf, and knitting. She kept a supply of hand-knitted baby hats, sweaters and booties to give away. She was always up for a card or board game with her beloved grandchildren.
She loved life, her family and her many friends. Wherever she lived, she made friends easily because she was such a kind, selfless, generous and loving person. She was always such a positive person and her friends helped her keep that positivity. She was a wonderful neighbor and loved sharing the many avocados from her prolific backyard tree!
She was raised in the Lutheran Church, and was an active member of St Mark's Lutheran Church in Ferndale, and later with Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont. She was active in LWML and Child Welfare. Her strong faith was a beautiful thing to see, and she lived each day in the knowledge that God was guiding every step of her journey.
She is survived by her sons Ed (Lynne) of Yuba City and Ross (Dawn) of Fremont, daughter-in-law Martha of Roseville, grandchildren Kyle, Ryan, Kelly, John, Jennifer, Brian, Erica and 11 great-grandchildren; nephew Paul Jespersen (Kay), nieces MaryAnn Olson (Jim), and Leanne Schuette (Ted),
She is preceded in death by her husband Ed, her sisters Jeanette and Lois, her son Scott, and niece Susan Hall.
Ardie wanted to thank all of her friends for the wonderful cards and well-wishes. She also wanted to thank the staff at Carlton Plaza for their loving care. She will be greatly missed.
Remembrances may be sent to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, CA, St. Marks Church in Ferndale, CA, the Ferndale Museum or the charity of your choice
.