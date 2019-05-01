ARMAND

GONZALES ELGIN



Armand Gonzales Elgin, passed away peacefully in Loveland, Colorado, at the age of 87, on April 15, 2019, with his loved ones nearby. He was born on July 12, 1931, in Los Angeles, California, to Alejandra Salazar and Felipe Gonzales. After losing his parents at age nine, he was raised by his older siblings until joining the Army at age 17. Armand served in the Korean War earning the Korean Service Medal with five Bronze Battle Stars. Armand was married to Connie Diaz on July 20, 1952, in Santa Barbara, California. He raised and supported his family in Santa Ana, California, working as a dental technician. Aside from spending time with his family, Armand enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, bingo, coin collecting, fishing, and camping. He was also an extremely talented carpenter and woodworker. Most endearing, Armand always shared a love of animals with his family. Armand was preceded in death by his wife, Connie, and two of his daughters, Nina and Constance. Many family members remain to honor and cherish his memory including his two children Lynette Gonzales-Snow and Armand Gonzales, Jr.; his seven grandchildren Jacob, Cody, Mark, Lisa, Tiera, Harley, and Julia; and eight great-grandchildren, Alexia, Kaden, Kohen, Mila, Terra, Ayla, and Khloe. Armand will be missed immensely by his friends and family and remembered as a kind, warm, and loving soul who touched many people's lives. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary