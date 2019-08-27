|
|
Arnold Joseph Souza
Arnold Joseph Souza passed away on Aug. 22, 2019, at the age of 87. A lifetime resident of Arcata, he was born in Samoa, California on June 17, 1932 to Joseph and Isabel Souza. Arnold graduated from Arcata High School in 1951.
In 1954, after serving 2 years in the Korean conflict, Arnold met and married the love of his life and wife of 63 years, Bonnie Souza. Arnold worked 33 years at Louisiana Pacific and another 10 years at Arcata High.
Arnold was a great father to his and Bonnie's children: David Souza and wife Donna, Amy Miller and husband Dan and Julie Kirkland and husband David. He was affectionately known as Papa by his grandchildren Audrey Bahrani and her husband Haithem, Nick Kirkland and wife Erin, Joe Souza, Tom Souza, Abby Miller, Emma Miller and great-granddaughter Faye. He leaves behind many loving friends in the local community. He is predeceased by his parents and siblings, Mary Borges Londo, Joseph Souza Jr., and Frank Souza.
Arnold was a long time member of both the American Legion Post 0244, the Swiss Club, and volunteered at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Arcata for 13 years mowing the lawns, calling himself the "Holy Mower." He spent most of his retired life keeping busy with gardening and helping others in his community. He loved spending time with his family and friends and decorating his house and yard for others to enjoy at Christmas. He lived a blessed life and his family was truly blessed to have had him in our lives.
Services will be held Saturday, August 31 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Church in Arcata.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Aug. 27, 2019