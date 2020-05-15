Arthur (Art) D. Wilson





Arthur (Art) D. Wilson was born on Dec 30, 1921 in Newport Beach, CA. He passed away in his home in Rio Dell on April 30, 2020 at the age 98.

He grew up in Oceanside, CA where he graduated from high school. After graduating, he enlisted in the US Navy where he served for 3 1/2 years during WWII. Art was very proud of his service and stayed in touch with many of his fellow sailors.

Following the war, Art returned to Oceanside where he worked as an auto mechanic. Art could fix just about anything and was a skilled woodworker. He enjoyed fishing, but his first love was dancing. As a member of the Moose Lodge in Eureka, he spent many happy hours dancing with his partner, Linda Zollars. He was also a member of the Friendship Circle Dance Club where he was popular with all the ladies and well-liked by everyone. He never missed an opportunity tell a joke or two.

Art was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Velda Wilson, brothers Ross and Robert Wilson, half-brothers Jerry and Glen Wilson, half-sister Eva Cassou, his first wife, Anita Wilson, second wife, Ruth Wilson, and long-time companion and best friend, Linda Zollars. He is survived by three sons, Charles, Wayne, and Nathan Wilson., his step-daughter Lois Webb, and step-granddaughter Michele Zollars and her three children.

Art had many close friends including Lyn Bennett, Betsy Thode, and Jackie Glenn, of Eureka, his neighbor, Liz Peavy, and Morgan Carroll of Kingman, AZ.

Art requested cremation and that his family and friends enjoy a drink in his honor in lieu of a memorial. Art loved a good martini. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.



