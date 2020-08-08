Arthur John Day, M.D., of Bellevue, Washington and formerly of Eureka and Arcata, California, passed away on July 24 in Renton, Washington at the age of 83. He was born in 1936 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Arthur M. and Caroline M. Day. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Margaret Genevieve Day, who passed away in 2015. He is survived by his four children: Jacquelyn Sanchez of southwest Washington, Jeanine Galitz of Meridian, Idaho, Carolyn Sakles of Tucson, Arizona, and Gregory Day of Grants Pass, Oregon, as well as ten grandchildren. An Eagle Scout, and a 1954 graduate of Mount Carmel High School in Los Angeles, California, he completed his medical studies at UCLA and UC Irvine. He was a military veteran who served as a US Army Medical Corps officer at Fort MacArthur, California and at Fort Gordon, Georgia in the 1960s. A pioneer in the field of angiography, Art was passionate about his career as a nationally Board Certified radiologist. He helped create the Army's Interventional Radiology unit, and later did the same at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Torrance, California. He was a co-founder and managing partner at Humboldt Radiology Medical Group, and Chief of Radiology at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka and later at Forks Community Hospital in Washington. He took great pride in the professional care that he provided for thousands of patients throughout his career. A devoted husband and father as well as a respected physician, he will be sorely missed by his family.