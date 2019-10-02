|
|
ARTHUR LEWIS
1934-2019
Arthur Harold Lewis passed away on September 23th, 2019 at home in McKinleyville, CA.
Art was born in Kingman, AZ, on September 27th, 1934, to Loran Aldrich Lewis and Katherine Violet Delgardo.
Art enlisted into the Navy near the end of 1951. In September 1955, he joined the Air Force, trying to join his brother, George, with no luck. While in the Navy, he met Patricia Lee Bernhardt in Astoria, OR, at the USO Club where she was a Hostess. On April 18, 1956, Art and Pat were married.
He served his country in the Armed Services honorably for nearly twenty-two years. He served in theater during the Korea and Vietnam wars. His brother George got him involved in the VFW in Myton, UT. After retiring, Art found a local VFW post to belong to. He was involved for many years. He was so proud to be a part of the Honor Guard.
Art retired from the service in 1973, and started working for his father-in-law, Louis Bernhardt, as a commercial fisherman. In 1976, he went to work for LumberJack Enterprises at Humboldt State University in the Food Services division, retiring from LJE in 1993.
Arthur is survived by his son, Steven of Glendale, AZ, and wife Elizabeth, and grandsons Steven and Nick; son, Michael of McKinleyville, CA; and daughter, Lisa of McKinleyville; CA; his sister Karen Manzanares of Grantsville, UT and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Patricia; his father, Loren; his mother, Katherine; brother, George, and his sister, Sally.
The family wishes to thank Visiting Angels, especially Suzie and Adam, for their care of Art this last year.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Eureka First United Methodist Church in Eureka, CA, on Saturday October 5th, 2019 at 1 PM. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to or to any VFW or Veterans service organization.
Art will be buried alongside his wife in Florence, OR, at the Pacific Sunset Memorial Park on October 12th, 2019, 1 PM, with family members in attendance.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 2, 2019